J-K reports less than 100 Covid-19 cases for tenth straight day

On the last day of the month on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 57 fresh coronavirus infections, the lowest daily case count in over seven months taking the total cases to 1,24,506, officials said.

For the past 10 days the union territory has been consistently reporting less than 100 new Covid-19 cases

There was no casualty either on Sunday due to the virus, the third time in the past 10 days and sixth time this month, as the death toll stood at 1,936.

“As many as 14 positive cases of novel Coronavirus from Jammu division and 43 from Kashmir division have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 1,24,506,” an official spokesman said.

For the past 10 days, the daily cases have not gone beyond a highest of 94 on January 23 and lowest of 57 on Sunday.

Moreover, 70 more Cocid-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 36 from Jammu Division and 34 from Kashmir Division.

Officials said that 1,21,822 people have recovered in the union territory so far taking the recovery rate to 97.84%. There are now 748 active cases while the total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 45.44 lakh.

A total of 1,215 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 721 in Jammu.

This month 53 people have died due to the virus in the UT while the average daily cases have remained below 115.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 27 more people each tested positive, followed by 16 cases cumulatively in other seven districts.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at seven while there were seven cases cumulatively in four other districts.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 26,212 cases and 456 deaths, followed by Jammu district with 24,964 cases and 371 deaths.