J&K revises Covid-19 guideline; schools, colleges to reopen, Vaishno Devi pilgrims limit raised
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday issued a fresh set of guidelines to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the Union territory. The latest guidelines will come into effect from Monday, February 1, and it will see the reopening of schools and colleges after a gap of almost 10 months.
As of Sunday evening, the union territory has 1,24,506 cases of Covid-19. It recorded 57 fresh cases on Sunday out of which 14 were from Jammu division and 43 from Kashmir division. Srinagar district recorded the highest 27 cases, which included seven travellers. While seven districts – Bandipora, Shopian, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi -- did not report any new case, the remaining 12 districts recorded new cases in single digits, the officials said.
The number of active cases of Covid-19 in the Union territory stands at 748 and 121,822 patients have recovered so far. The death toll in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 1,936 after no new death due to the viral disease was reported in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest set of guidelines:
1) Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, in the summer zone areas of the Jammu division will re-open from February 1 while institutes in the Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu Division will open on February 15 after winter vacations.
2) The number of pilgrims permitted to visit the Vaishno Devi shrine has also been revised. Now, the maximum number of people who can visit the hilltop shrine is set at 25,000. However, people with co-morbidities and senior citizens have been advised to practice extra precaution in view of the virus.
3) Following the Centre's guidelines, the Jammu and Kashmir administration also allowed restaurants and cinema halls to services with full capacity.
4) There will be no restrictions on the entry of travellers coming to Jammu and Kashmir, whether by road, rail or air. However, visitors will need to undergo mandatory antigen test for Covid-19.
5) Swimming pools and other sports activities can also resume as per the Centre's guidelines. Places of worship will also continue to remain open for the public. However, following the Covid-19 guidelines mandated by the Centre is mandatory.
