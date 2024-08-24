J&K: Terrorist eliminated in gunbattle with forces in Sopore, war-like stores recovered

A terrorist was eliminated in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town, the Indian Army said on Saturday. A terrorist was eliminated and warlike stores were recovered in an operation in Baramulla's Sopore area(PTI/Representational image)

The Indian Army's Chinar Corps said on social platform X, "OP WATARGAM, Sopore #Baramulla. One terrorist was eliminated and war-like stores recovered. Operation is continuing."

The security forces had launched a search operation following a brief gunbattle with terrorists in Sopore, in Baramulla district.

Earlier on Saturday, security forces had launched a search operation following a brief exchange of fire with terrorists in Baramulla's Sopore area, police said.

“Exchange of fire at Watergam area of #Sopore. Alert security forces retaliated. Area #cordoned off. Searches underway. Further details shall follow,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in an X post.



ALSO READ: CRPF inspector killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur



There has been a spike in terror-related incidents in the Union territory, which will witness an assembly election after a gap of 10 years.



ALSO READ: Indian Army captain killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Doda district



On Friday, the Army had apprehended a Lashkar-e-Toiba group guide in Poonch, ANI reported. Zaher Hussein Shah, the arrested accused, is a resident of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The security agencies including the Indian Army have redeployed troops and special forces in the higher reaches of areas south of Pir Panjal to carry out “search and destroy” operations.



J&K top cop reviews security in Doda, Kishtwar



On Friday, J&K director general of police RR Swain visited Doda and Kishtwar districts to assess security ahead of the upcoming assembly election in the Union Territory.

The assembly elections will be held across 90 constituencies in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1.



This is the first assembly poll in the UT since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 by the Narendra Modi government.



The last assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir, then a state, was held in 2014. The counting of votes will take place on October 4.



(With agency inputs)