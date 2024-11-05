Menu Explore
JMM says Hemant Soren's helicopter take off delayed over PM's security protocol, writes to President Murmu

ByHT News Desk
Nov 05, 2024 09:31 AM IST

JMM requested the President to ensure that all-star campaigners, including tribal public representatives, get equal constitutional protection and respect.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu alleging that chief minister Hemant Soren's helicopter was not allowed to take off for more than 90 minutes because Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting the poll-bound state. The ruling party urged the President to intervene and ensure all parties get a level playing field for star campaigners in the assembly polls.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren during a campaign.(PTI)
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren during a campaign.(PTI)

The party said in the letter that Hemant Soren's chopper couldn't take off because of a no-fly zone imposed due to PM Narendra Modi's visit to Jharkhand's Garhwa and Chaibasa on Sunday.

JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said Hemant Soren's chopper was grounded citing the security protocol for PM Modi.

Also read: ‘Ghuspaithiya Bandhan, Mafia Ka Ghulam’: PM Modi slams INDIA bloc in Jharkhand

"Our star campaigner Hemant Soren was scheduled to address an election meeting at 2.25 pm at Bazar Tand in Simdega after holding a meeting at Gudri in West Singhbhum at 1.45 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to be in Chaibasa at 2.40 pm to address an election rally. The distance between Gudri and Chaibasa is 80 km and 90 km to Simdega. The EC had given its approval to Soren's visit. But the CM's helicopter was grounded for one-and-a-half hours, citing the security protocol of the prime minister," he said.

Also read: 40 dynasts to test their mettle in battleground J’khand

He said the Election Commission is a constitutional and autonomous institution.

He said the poll body had said that no-flying zones could be declared for 15 minutes in a 50 km radius for security reasons. However, flouting rules, Soren's helicopter wasn't allowed to take off for over 90 minutes.

"Our CM comes from a tribal community and reached this position after a great struggle. You also belong to the tribal community and reached the highest office in the country after a long struggle," the letter said.

He requested the President to ensure that all-star campaigners, including tribal public representatives, get equal constitutional protection and respect.

The Jharkhand assembly election will be held in two phases – November 13 and November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

With inputs from PTI

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
