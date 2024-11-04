‘Ghuspaithiya Bandhan, Mafia Ka Ghulam’: PM Modi slams INDIA bloc in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition in poll-bound Jharkhand, calling it a "Ghuspaithiya Bandhan" (infiltrators' alliance) and "Mafia Ka Ghulam" (mafia's slave) for allegedly supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Garhwa district, Jharkhand, Monday.(PTI)

“Appeasement politics has reached its pinnacle in Jharkhand where the JMM-led coalition is busy supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators. If this continues, the state's tribal population will shrink,” PTI quoted the prime minister as saying at a poll rally in Garhwa district.



"This is a threat to tribal society and the country. This coalition has become a 'Gushpaithiya Bandhan' and a 'Mafia ka Ghulam'", PM Modi added.

Continuing his attack on the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, Modi said,"Termites of corruption make the country hollow. In Jharkhand, the JMM, Congress and RJD have crossed all limits as far as corruption is concerned. This has impacted the poor, dalits, tribals and the backward communities."



"Jharkhand CM, MLAs and MPs of JMM-led coalition are neck-deep in corruption," he said, asserting that only the BJP can provide 'Suvidha', 'Suraksha', 'Sthirta' and 'Samriddhi', which is "Modi's guarantee".

‘JMM-led coalition using Bangladeshi infiltrators for vote politics’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi accused the JMM, Congress and RJD of using Bangladeshi infiltrators for "vote bank politics," facilitating their settlement in Jharkhand, which is a threat to the state's social structure.

"If Saraswati Vandana is prevented in schools, you can understand the level of threat," he said.

The BJP has been relentlessly attacking the Hemant Soren-led government, accusing it of allowing Bangladeshi infiltrators to settle in the state and change the demographics.



"Bangladeshi infiltration is causing a sharp decline in tribal population in Jharkhand, especially in Santhal Parganas and Kolhan regions... the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is encouraging it for petty political gains," Union home minister Amit Shah said at a rally in Ghatshila on Sunday.

“Our 'Mati, Beti, Roti (land, daughter and bread) are under attack. The BJP will not allow this to continue...We will bring in stringent legislation to prevent the transfer of tribal land to infiltrators. We will also take back the land grabbed by them and drive them out,” he added.



Elections to 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.