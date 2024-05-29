The Janavadi Mahila Sangathan (JMS) has filed a formal complaint demanding a thorough investigation into the suspicious death of a woman who had lodged a sexual harassment case against former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa. JMS seeks probe into death of woman who filed sexual harassment complaint against Yediyurappa

State vice-president of JMS Gauramma led the effort by lodging a complaint with the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) South East. She urged a comprehensive probe into the circumstances of the woman’s death at Nano Hospital under Hulimavu Police Station’s jurisdiction.

The deceased woman had accused Yeddyurappa of sexually assaulting her 17-year-old daughter, filing a case against him. However, Yeddyurappa has not been arrested, contrary to the typical protocol following the registration of a Pocso case, the complaint alleged.

Facing immense pressure to withdraw the case, the woman sought the support of the Janavadi Mahila Sangathan.

Senior Criminal Advocate S Balan was approached and agreed to provide pro bono legal assistance to support her quest for justice.

The woman passed away on Sunday at Hulimavu Hospital, due to prolonged illness.

Questions have been raised about the circumstances of her death, including the swift removal of her body from the hospital’s back door by individuals claiming to be relatives, who had previously shown no concern for her. Additionally, the absence of a post-mortem examination has fuelled further doubts.

In response to these concerns, JMS is demanding a thorough investigation into the woman’s death to uncover the truth and ensure justice.

“We have received a petition from Janavadi Mahila Sangathan and are verifying it,” South-East DCP CK Baba told HT. “We will take steps according to the law and ensure justice,” he added.

“The complainant died under mysterious circumstances,” Gauramma said.

She added that allied women’s organisations would meet with the Commissioner of Police on Wednesday and would also file a private complaint in court to demand a thorough probe into the matter.