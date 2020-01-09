JNU protesters’ march stopped at Shashtri Bhavan

india

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 15:18 IST

The Delhi Police has stopped the march by students and members of civil society organisations towards the HRD Ministry, near Shashtri Bhawan.

Hundreds of demonstrators hit the streets on Thursday protesting the recent violence at JNU and demanding resignation of the varsity vice-chancellor.

CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat and LJD leader Sharad Yadav also joined the march.

The protesters, carrying placards and banners, started their march from Mandi House towards the HRD Ministry, rending the air with slogans of ‘Halla Bol’ and ‘Inquilab Zindabad’.