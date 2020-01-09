e-paper
Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / India News / JNU protesters’ march stopped at Shashtri Bhavan

JNU protesters’ march stopped at Shashtri Bhavan

Hundreds of demonstrators hit the streets on Thursday protesting the recent violence at JNU and demanding resignation of the varsity vice-chancellor.

india Updated: Jan 09, 2020 15:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Police personnel walk in front of JNU students' protest march from Mandi House to HRD Ministry, demanding removal of the university vice-chancellor, at Ferozeshah Road in New Delhi, Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Police personnel walk in front of JNU students' protest march from Mandi House to HRD Ministry, demanding removal of the university vice-chancellor, at Ferozeshah Road in New Delhi, Thursday, January 9, 2020. (PTI Photo )
         

The Delhi Police has stopped the march by students and members of civil society organisations towards the HRD Ministry, near Shashtri Bhawan.

Hundreds of demonstrators hit the streets on Thursday protesting the recent violence at JNU and demanding resignation of the varsity vice-chancellor.

CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat and LJD leader Sharad Yadav also joined the march.

The protesters, carrying placards and banners, started their march from Mandi House towards the HRD Ministry, rending the air with slogans of ‘Halla Bol’ and ‘Inquilab Zindabad’.

