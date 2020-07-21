e-paper
Home / India News / JNU’s Sharjeel Imam tests positive for Covid-19 in Guwahati jail

JNU’s Sharjeel Imam tests positive for Covid-19 in Guwahati jail

Sharjeel Imam was arrested for delivering a ‘seditious’ speech and ‘abetting’ riots in Jamia Millia Islamia area in December last year.

india Updated: Jul 21, 2020 23:12 IST
Utpal Parashar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Utpal Parashar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Sharjeel Imam was arrested in January this year from Bihar before he was taken to Assam
Sharjeel Imam was arrested in January this year from Bihar before he was taken to Assam (Amal KS/HT PHOTO/File)
         

Sharjeel Imam, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student arrested in February for his ‘cut off Assam’ remark during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), has tested positive for coronavirus inside Guwahati central jail, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Imam was arrested by Delhi Police from Bihar in February this year before being brought to Assam where he was lodged in the jail.

Assam Police had registered a case against Imam after a video of him stating that Assam should be cut-off from the rest of India, during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest, went viral.

Imam is among the 400 plus cases of Covid-19 detected in Guwahati central jail in the past few days. Earlier, peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, who was lodged in the same jail for anti-CAA protests, had also tested positive for the virus. He is undergoing treatment at present.

While most of the inmates have recovered, 154 of them are still under treatment.

On Monday, the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) issued a notice to the state government directing it to submit a report on the condition of jails and prisoners lodged there in view of the threat posed by Covid-19 pandemic.

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes 'preferential trade agreement' with the US
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Mike Pompeo urges 'entire world' to stand up to China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Watch: Athlete forced to sell fruits on cart, another struggles for job | Covid
Watch: Athlete forced to sell fruits on cart, another struggles for job | Covid
Coronavirus Live India Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 state tally PSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 Live Sushant Singh Rajput HBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

