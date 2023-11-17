‘Joe Biden acknowledged the fact… Big message’: Piyush Goyal after meeting US President

Union minister Piyush Goyal met US President Joe Biden at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) welcome reception on Thursday.

"It was an honour meeting @POTUS at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) welcome reception yesterday," the Union commerce and industry minister wrote on social media platform ‘X’.

Later, Goyal told news agency ANI that Biden had conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he acknowledged that the countries which were not responsible for creating the environmental degradation in the first place are the countries which get impacted the most.

“I met him last night and he did acknowledge the fact the countries which were not responsible for creating the environmental degradation in the first place are the countries which get impacted the most. I think that's a very big message, a very big endorsement of what PM Modi and India have been saying at various world forums. It clearly shows that Prime Minister Modi's consistent stand on climate issues, the positivity with which he engages as well as the clear message that he gives out in all of his engagements has resonated with the world and India and the US have resolved to work closely together,” Goyal told ANI.

"We have launched a new fund today where the governments of both countries are going to actively contribute and we hope that this will act like a catalyst for large pools of capital to now look at and focus on investments in India.…" he added.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday, hosted a welcome reception for world leaders attending the APEC Summit. Goyal was invited to attend the APEC Summit in San Francisco.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation grouping has 21 members. However, India is not one of them. It had made a request to join the grouping in 1991. While a majority of members are in favour of India's inclusion, some have opposed it, citing the country's record on economic reforms and claiming that it has' protectionist instincts'. Another reason for India not being included in the grouping was a membership freeze, which was in force since 1997 but was not extended in 2012.

Piyush Goyal meets US secretary of treasury Janet Yellen

Meanwhile, Goyal also met US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen. In a post shared on X, Yellen stated, "Wonderful to meet the US Secretary of the Treasury, @SecYellen."

Goyal, who is on a four-day visit to the US, held a meeting with Peru's Minister of foreign trade and tourism Juan Carlos Mathews. The two leaders discussed the progress of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and Peru.

"Met H.E. Juan Carlos Mathews, Minister of Foreign Trade & Tourism, Republic of Peru. Discussed the progress of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between India & Peru," Piyush Goyal wrote on X.

Goyal also met Qualcomm Technology Licensing and Global Affairs President Alex Rogers. "Met Mr Alex Rogers, President, Qualcomm Technology Licensing & Global Affairs. Discussed the vast opportunities for collaboration that India's rapidly evolving semiconductor ecosystem & robust innovation landscape offers," the Union minister posted on X.

He also met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Meeting 2023.

He also attended the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment (PGII), and IPEF Investment Forum. Modi congratulated US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo and senior advisor to US President Amos Hochstein for the initiative.

Goyal said, "Delighted to join leaders, colleagues from Indo-Pacific, and doyens of global finance at the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment (PGII), IPEF Investment Forum. Many congratulations to US Commerce Secretary @SecRaimondo and Senior Advisor to the US President @Amoshochstein for this important initiative."

"It has facilitated fantastic discussions filled with great enthusiasm. I am optimistic of positive outcomes for India and the region. Glad to see that the world is looking up to India as an avenue for global investment. It is a recognition of PM @NarendraModi ji's transformational efforts in enhancing ease of doing business, ushering in transparency in business regulatory ecosystem and delivering sustainable growth & development. I welcome the announcement of the US-India Green Transition Fund of US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF). I am confident that this catalytic fund will help achieve India's ambitious goals on renewable energy generation," he added.

