Jolt to Meghalaya Congress as 5 remaining MLAs join BJP-backed ruling camp, TMC key Oppn

The Congress in Meghalaya suffered a major blow after five of its remaining legislators on Tuesday switched over to the National People's Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a constituent of the ruling alliance in the northeastern state.

The fresh jolt to the Congress came months after 12 of its MLAs joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). At the time, the turncoats included former chief minister Mukul Sangma, following which the Congress lost its relevance in the Assembly as a formidable Opposition. The TMC is now the main Opposition party in the state.

Earlier in the day, the five Congress MLAs – M Ampareen Lyngdoh, PT Sawkmie, Mayralborn Syiem, Kimfa S Marbaniang, and Mohendro Rapsang – met Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma and submitted a letter to formally join the coalition government.

The chief minister welcomed the MLAs into the alliance in the presence of deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong.

"We wish to support you and the MDA to strengthen the government's arms and decision-making, so as to ensure that our joint efforts will take the state forward in the general interest of its citizens," read the letter signed by the five MLAs.

Later, the chief minister wrote on Twitter, "We are happy to welcome members of the Congress Legislature Party who have pledged their support to the MDA Government officially today. We will work together under the banner of MDA to strengthen the Government in the interest of the people and the state."

Speaking to news agency ANI, Lyngdoh said, "We were ditched and nobody took any action. So, we've taken this decision for the benefit of the people of our individual constituencies."

