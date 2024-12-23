Journey more important than reaching CJI milestone, says Justice Nagarathna

It is not the milestone but the journey to it that matters most, justice BV Nagarathna, set to make history as the first woman Chief Justice of India (CJI) in 2027, underlined on Sunday as she highlighted the importance of how she is perceived as a judge and the work she undertakes in the years leading up to the position. Justice BV Nagarathna (HT Photo)

Speaking to Hindustan Times on the sidelines of the Justice ES Venkataramiah Centennial Memorial Lecture in Bengaluru, justice Nagarathna highlighted her commitment to the role and the profound influence of her father, justice Venkataramiah — the 19th CJI, on her judicial philosophy.

“For me, how I am perceived as a judge — the kind of work I do, the dedication I exhibit — is far more important than simply attaining the position of the Chief Justice of India,” remarked justice Nagarathna. “My father’s life is a lesson for me, even though he passed away in 1997. I think of him every day, and in moments of doubt, I ask myself what he would have done in the situation,” she added.

Justice Nagarathna’s upcoming tenure will also place her in the unique position of being part of only the second father-child duo to serve as CJIs, after justices YV Chandrachud and his son Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud.

Reflecting on this unique legacy, she said: “It’s a privilege to be born to justice Venkataramiah. I am humbled by this legacy, and it keeps me motivated to uphold the standards he set. It’s all positive — nothing negative about it.” Elevated to the Supreme Court in 2021, justice Nagarathna, the eighth most senior judge in the Supreme Court, would be the CJI for a little over a month in 2027. Her father became the CJI in 1989 for a tenure of six months.

Her perspective on women in the judiciary further underscores her vision for an inclusive bench. “Women in the judiciary are not auxiliary; they are central to justice. Adjudication becomes truly reflective of constitutional values when more women are on the bench, as they bring fresh perspectives,” she said.

As the judiciary grapples with a case backlog and an ever-growing population of litigants, justice Nagarathna drew from her father’s work ethic, emphasising that pendency should be viewed as a sign of public faith in the judiciary. “Pendency is relative. The moment you file a case, it becomes pending...It’s a reflection of people’s trust in the courts, and strategies to address it are key,” she said.

Justice Nagarathna also acknowledged the evolving challenges of the judiciary, noting that while the nature of litigation has changed over the decades, the essence of judicial service remains rooted in upholding constitutional values. “There is an underlying continuity in our constitutional principles. We cannot stray from our foundations, but interpretations must adapt to changing times,” she observed.