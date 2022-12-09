Home / India News / Judicial appointment row: We respect all instructions, says Rijiju

Judicial appointment row: We respect all instructions, says Rijiju

india news
Updated on Dec 09, 2022 01:52 PM IST

Union law minister responds to Congress MP Manish Tewari's adjournment motion notice

BJP doesn't capture institutions like Congress, says Rijiju
BJP doesn't capture institutions like Congress, says Rijiju
BySnehashish Roy

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday took a swipe at Congress over its leader and MP Manish Tewari's adjournment notice in Parliament to discuss Centre's confrontation with judiciary on matters related to judicial appointments. The Union minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) doesn't capture institutions like Congress.

"We aren't like the Congress party that overturns everything and captures institutions. BJP respects all institutions of the country," news agency ANI quoted Rijiju saying.

Click here for LIVE Parliament updates

Earlier, Congress MP Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss matters related to statements made by different government functionaries over judicial appointment issue.

"Discussion on confrontation with the judiciary after statement by various government functionaries, including honourable law minister," Tewari said in his notice.

Pointing out that there are several vacancies in high courts and the Supreme Court, he said that these statements undermine faith in the judiciary.

Over the last two months, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju has been strongly criticising the collegium system for judicial appointment, terming it “opaque”, “alien to the Constitution” and the only system in the world where judges appoint people who are known to them.

On Thursday, the apex court said on the judicial appointment issue that the Collegium system was the "law of the land" and it should be followed. "Making comments on the Supreme Court Collegium is not very well taken," SC told the Centre.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court parliament session
supreme court parliament session

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out