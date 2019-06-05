Judicial relief for teacher who predicted BJP win

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted interim stay to the action against the head of astrology school at Vikram University who was suspended for predicting, on social media, a comfortable victory for the BJP-led NDA in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Raju Musalgaonkar, also known as Rajeshwar Shastri, head of School of Studies in Jyotirvigyan (Astrological Science) at the Ujjain-based varsity, had moved the court after he was suspended for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Justice Vivek Rusia of the High Court’s Indore bench Tuesday stayed implementation of the suspension order till the next hearing.

The judge also issued notices to Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Chief Electoral Officer of the state and Ujjain district collector (who was the district returning officer) and registrar of Vikram University, seeking replies within four weeks.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 23:26 IST