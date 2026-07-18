July deficit is not hard to erase, removing overall deficit is | Number Theory

An even bigger problem is the geographical spread of rain

To be sure, a big deficit in cumulative rainfall is not the only problem the 2026 monsoon has so far. It is also geographically skewed in a peculiar way. The 57% of the country’s area that has big deficit (of 20% or more, a threshold beyond which IMD calls rains “deficient”) in July is almost exactly the same as the 59% area that is deficient in cumulative monsoon rains. What is the reason behind this geographical relation? This is not difficult to see. The monsoon made sluggish progress through June and did not bring enough rain in places that it had reached. This means that it is July rain that is carrying the burden of the overall status of rain in most places. Therefore, places deficient in July are also deficient overall. To be sure, there are exceptions to this general trend. Parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, eastern Karnataka, and western Rajasthan in normal or excess category (surplus of 20% or more) owe their cumulative rain status to June rains rather than July.