'Minors made part of violence': Child rights body seeks action in Junagadh clash

ByHT News Desk
Jun 18, 2023 02:41 PM IST

NCPCR has written a letter to the senior police official seeking action against those who breached Sections of Juvenile Justice Act.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken suo-moto cognisance of the recent clash between a crowd and police official in Gujarat's Junagadh district. Based on a video clip shared by news agency ANI, the child rights body raised concerns over several minors taking part in the clash which involved throwing stones at police. It has written a letter to district's superintendent of police asking to take action within seven days.

Security personnel deployed after clashes erupted over Junagadh Municipal Corporation's notice to produce documents regarding the ownership of land to a mosque situated near the Majewadi Darwaja.(PTI)
Security personnel deployed after clashes erupted over Junagadh Municipal Corporation's notice to produce documents regarding the ownership of land to a mosque situated near the Majewadi Darwaja.(PTI)

“The commission has taken suo-moto cognisance under Section 13(1)(j) of CPCR Act, 2005 of a video circulation on Twitter wherein it has been brought to the notice that a massive violence took place in Junagadh…Through the said video, it is evident that many minor children have been seen stone pelting and are further seen to be a part of the mob,” NCPCR said in the letter.

The clash erupted following the civic body's to a mosque situated near Mejevadi Gate as a part of its anti-encroachment drive which led to the death of one person, and at least five police personnel were injured.

At least 174 people have been detained in connection with the incident that saw around 500-600 protesters pelting stones and clashing with police near Majevadi Darwaja dargah on Friday night. The police lobbed tear gas shells and baton-charged the protesters to control the situation, officials said.

The commission alleged that there is a breach of Sections 83(2) and 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 along with other relevant provision of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Section 83(2) of the Juvenile Justice Act talks about rigorous imprisonment for around seven years along with a fine up to 5 lakh to those adults or adult groups for using children to carry out illegal activities either individually or as a gang.

Under Section 75 of the same act, an individual can be punished for assaulting, abandoning, abusing or willfully neglecting children.

