June was 3rd-warmest globally: Copernicus Climate Change Service

June was the third-warmest globally, with an average surface air temperature of 16.46°C, around 1.30°C above pre-industrial levels, according to a Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) analysis. The 12-month period between July 2024 and June 2025 was 1.55°C above the pre-industrial level. Most of Western and Central Europe experienced warmer than average air temperatures in June. (AP)

Most of Western and Central Europe experienced warmer than average air temperatures in June 2025. Western Europe experienced its warmest June on record. Temperatures were mostly below average in southern South America. There were record cold conditions in Argentina and Chile. India and East experienced below-average temperatures.

Frequent, slow-moving western disturbances, essentially cyclones originating in the Mediterranean Sea and moving east, in the first week of May, resulted in an unusually cool, rainy start to what is usually the peak summer month for northwest India. In June, though parts of north India recorded short spells of heat wave and stress, rainfall exceeded normal by 9% across the country.

India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s June 30 forecast said day and night temperatures were expected to be normal to below normal in July. The average maximum temperature in June (34.11°C) was the 36th lowest, and the average minimum temperature (24.88°C) was the 86th lowest since 1901. The mean temperature was also the 57th lowest for the country.

Globally, June was 0.20°C cooler than the record June of 2024, and 0.06°C cooler than June 2023, the second warmest. June 2025 was 1.30°C above the estimated 1850-1900 average used to define the pre-industrial level. It was the third month in the last 24 with a global temperature less than 1.5°C above the pre-industrial level.

The 12-month period from July 2024 to June 2025 was 0.67°C above the 1991-2020 average and 1.55°C above the pre-industrial level, according to C3S analysis.

European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts strategic lead (climate) Samantha Burgess said June 2025 saw an exceptional heatwave impact large parts of western Europe, with much of the region experiencing very strong heat stress. “This heatwave was made more intense by record sea surface temperatures in the western Mediterranean.”

In a warming world, heatwaves are likely to become more frequent, more intense and impact more people across Europe. C3S said two major heat waves in mid- and late June also affected large parts of western and southern Europe. Much of the region had feels-like temperatures exceeding 38°C, corresponding to very strong heat stress. Parts of Portugal experienced extreme heat stress with feel-like temperatures reaching around 48°C.

Temperatures were above average in the United States (US), northern Canada, central Asia, eastern Asia, and western Antarctica. The average sea surface temperature for June 2025 was 20.72°C, the third-highest on record for June. An exceptional marine heatwave developed in the western Mediterranean in June, C3S said.

It was wetter than average in the southern US and northern Mexico, northern and south-western Asia, parts of China, northern Australia, and southern Brazil. But, relative humidity averaged in European land areas reached a new record low for June.

Sea ice in the polar regions continued to be at a record low. Arctic sea ice extent was 6% below average, the second lowest monthly extent for June in the 47-year satellite record. During the latter part of June, the daily sea ice was consistently the lowest for the time of year. Antarctic sea ice extent was 9% below average, ranking as the third lowest on record for the month.