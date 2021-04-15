Just a sham: Rahul Gandhi criticises Centre over handling of Covid crisis

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government over the handling of the Covid-19 crisis in India on Thursday, and alleged that the “tika ustav” was just another sham by the government. He also alleged that there are no beds, ventilators or vaccines available.

Through his official Twitter handle, he tweeted, “There are no tests, no beds in hospitals. There are no ventilators, no oxygen. There are no vaccines also. The utsav is a pretence”. The Wayanad MP also took a dig at the Prime Minister asking what PM-CARES is doing, as huge donations were allocated to the fund for managing the Covid-19 situation.

Gandhi’s attack comes in the wake of India reporting an unprecedented increase in Covid-19 cases with over 200,000 cases being reported on Thursday, the biggest single-day hike since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the health ministry data, the overall tally of infections in India is currently at 14,075,564.

The former Congress president has been critical of the government’s way of handling the Covid-19 crisis since the pandemic spread. Last week, Gandhi raised questions over conducting the tika ustav when the country is facing a vaccine shortage and vaccination centres are being shut down.

On Wednesday, the Congress leader also took a dig at the Centre over its decision to fast-track approval for foreign vaccines. Gandhi, who had been earlier criticised by BJP for his demand to fast-track more vaccines, tweeted, “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.”

On Monday, he had endorsed the vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for all and said that “everyone has the right to a safe life”. From his official Twitter account, Gandhi also shared a video as part of the Congress’ #SpeakUpForVaccinesForAll campaign on social media and urged citizens to protect themselves from the virus by making themselves and everyone else aware of the appropriate vaccine. The Congress leader has been actively using Twitter to criticise the government.