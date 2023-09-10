Justin Trudeau on surge in pro-Khalistani activities in Canada': ‘Actions of few don't represent entire community'

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday spoke on increasing activities by pro-Khalistan elements in his country.



Referring to Khalistani extremism and 'foreign interference, Trudeau said,"Over the years, with PM Modi, we have had many conversations on both of those issues... Canada will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of peaceful protest and it is extremely important to us.. at the same time we are always there to prevent violence and to push back against hatred".



“I think on the issue of the community, it is important to remember that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada. The flip side of it, we also highlighted the importance of respecting the rule of law and we did talk about foreign interference”, Trudeau added.



Trudeau's statement comes days after the Shri Mata Bhameshwari Durga temple in Canada's Surrey town in British Columbia was desecrated with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti on its outer walls.



The desecration took place a day before pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) claiming to ‘lock down’ India's Consulate in Vancouver.



The temple desecration took place in retaliation to the Canadian authorities withdrawing their permission to hold voting at a public school following concerns over their promotional materials that featured the image of an AK-47 rifle. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Sunday,(PTI)

The referendum was scheduled for September 10 at the Tamanawis Secondary School in the town of Surrey in British Columbia.



Last month, the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey was vandalised with anti-India and pro-Khalistan posters pasted on its front gate and rear wall. The posters, which were later removed, were pasted in the early hours.

‘Takes surge in Khalistani activity extremely seriously’

In July, Trudeau had said his government is taking the matter related to surge in pro-Khalistani activity in Canada ‘extremely seriously'.

“We have an extremely diverse country and freedom of expression is something that we have. But, we will also make sure that we are pushing back against violence and extremism in all its forms", the Canadian prime minister had said while responding to a query over a controversial parade float depicting late prime minister Indira Gandhi's assassination in Canada's Brampton.

The float was showcased at a parade by pro-Khalistani radicals in Brampton city of the North American country.

