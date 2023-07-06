Canada PM says govt takes surge in Khalistani activity ‘extremely seriously’

Toronto: After a surge in pro-Khalistan activity in the country in recent weeks, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that his government takes the matter “extremely seriously.” Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with the media after visiting a public market in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday. (REUTERS)

Responding to a question on the matter of a float featuring the assassination of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) last month, Trudeau said, “We have an extremely diverse country and freedom of expression is something that we have. But, we will also make sure that we are pushing back against violence and extremism in all its forms.”

He also responded to growing criticism, especially in India over Canada being lax when to comes curbing Khalistani elements, as he said, “They are wrong. We have always taken serious action against terrorism and we always will.”

Responding to accusations from New Delhi that his government is soft on Khalistani extremism, Trudeau said that was “wrong.” He was speaking to media in the town of Monteregie in the province of Quebec on Wednesday.

These were the first remarks from the Canadian PM after a series of incidents that have riled India. The display of the assassination featured on a tableau that was part of a shaheedi diwas or martyrdom day event in Brampton, a town in the GTA on June 4, marking the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar. Indian forces stormed the Golden Temple in Amritsar on that day in 1984 to flush out separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his supporters. Other tableaux at the event had featured posters of Bhindranwale. Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two members of her security detail on October 31 that year.

More recently, India has expressed consternation over the secessionist Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) circulating a poster online targeting the senior-most envoys in the country, including High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma.

A senior Indian official said India’s views on the statement had been communicated to Canadian interlocutors. India is seeking concrete action against Khalistan groups, particularly SFJ, either by banning it or declaring it a terrorist entity. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has attacked “vote bank politics” in Canada for fostering separatist groups.

SFJ blamed India for the “assassination” of prominent SFJ figure Harjit Singh Nijjar on June 18 in the parking lot of a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which is probing the killing has not ascribed any motive while it seeks the murderers.

Nijjar was alleged to be the head of the Khalistan Tiger Force by Indian law enforcement and faced several terror-related charges. The National Investigation Agency or NIA had announced an award of ₹10 lakh for information leading to his capture. However, none of the charges against him were tested in Canadian courts and SFJ has maintained it does not use violence.

Reacting to the threat to Indian officials, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly described them as “unacceptable”. Minister of National Defence Anita Anand had tweeted, “Canada will continue to ensure the safety of foreign diplomats in this country – and we take this responsibility seriously.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON