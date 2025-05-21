Jyoti Malhotra's arrest reminiscent of 15-year-old Madhuri Gupta spying case

The arrest of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra for allegedly spying for Pakistan has sent ripples through the nation's security establishment. But this isn't the first time such a betrayal has jolted India. The case of Madhuri Gupta, a senior Indian diplomat arrested in 2010 for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), remains one of the most shocking breaches of national trust in recent history. While Jyoti Malhotra allegedly used digital media platforms to gather and transmit information, Madhuri Gupta operated within the inner sanctums of Indian diplomacy

While Jyoti Malhotra allegedly used digital media platforms to gather and transmit information, Gupta operated within the inner sanctums of Indian diplomacy. A seasoned officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Gupta was serving as Second Secretary (Press and Information) at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad when she was found to have betrayed her nation.

The Spy Within

Madhuri Gupta's fall from grace was dramatic and unprecedented. An alumna of Jawaharlal Nehru University and a career diplomat with 27 years of service, she was fluent in Urdu and handpicked for her role in Pakistan. Her job primarily involved monitoring local media and reporting developments to New Delhi. But beneath the surface, Gupta fed some of India's most closely held secrets to its arch-rival.

In early 2010, alarm bells rang within Indian intelligence circles. Then Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Mathur was tipped off about a leak within the Islamabad mission. Investigators launched a covert operation, feeding Gupta false information to see if it would resurface - and it did.

What emerged was a tale of emotional manipulation and espionage. Gupta had fallen in love with a much younger Pakistani man named Jamshed - or "Jim" — who turned out to be an ISI operative. According to investigators, Gupta was ensnared in a classic "honeytrap." Her romantic relationship was a facade, expertly crafted to exploit her emotional vulnerabilities and extract state secrets.

What She Leaked

Gupta's betrayal ran deep. She passed along classified information about India's foreign policy, internal defence operations, the identities and passwords of intelligence officers, and even details related to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. She used email accounts created by ISI handlers — such as lastrao@gmail.com and arao@gmail.com — and communicated through Blackberry devices and laptops, many of which were later recovered by investigators.

One particularly alarming detail uncovered during her trial was her trip to Jammu and Kashmir under the pretense of attending a wedding. Her true objective was to gather intelligence about the region's hydroelectric infrastructure — a matter of significant interest to Pakistani intelligence.

Gupta remained in regular contact with at least two ISI officers, Mubshar Raza Rana and Jamshed, and had been transmitting information from her office and residence in Islamabad from late 2009 until her arrest in April 2010.

Arrest, Trial, and Conviction

Once enough evidence had been amassed, Gupta was summoned to New Delhi under the pretext of SAARC summit preparations. She was arrested on April 22, 2010, by Delhi Police's Special Cell and charged under the Official Secrets Act.

The court found her guilty of criminal conspiracy under Sections 3 and 5 of the Act and Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. Though the information she leaked did not directly pertain to India's military hardware, the court emphasized that it was still critical and could be "extremely useful to the enemy country."

"She was holding a position of great trust, and her actions tarnished the country's image," the court stated. It further rejected her plea for leniency, citing the severe damage her actions had caused to national security.

Gupta spent 21 months in Tihar Jail before being released on bail. In 2018, she was formally convicted, although the court allowed her to appeal the verdict. She died in 2021 at the age of 64.

A Cautionary Tale Rekindled

Now, with Jyoti Malhotra's arrest, comparisons to Gupta's case are inevitable. But while Malhotra allegedly operated from the digital domain as an influencer-turned-informant, Madhuri Gupta's actions cut much deeper. Her position gave her access to critical government operations and personnel.