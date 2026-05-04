K. K. Shailaja’s political shift: From Mattannur stronghold to Peravoor battleground

K. K. Shailaja, widely known as “Shailaja Teacher,” is a senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) and former Health Minister of Kerala from 2016 to 2021. She gained national and global recognition for her leadership during major public health crises, particularly the Nipah virus outbreak in 2018 and the COVID-19 pandemic, where Kerala’s early response was widely noted for its efficiency and transparency. Former Kerala health minister KK Shailaja.

Early life: K. K. Shailaja was born on 20 November 1956 in Kannur district, Kerala, into a family that valued education and social awareness. She grew up in a politically conscious environment in North Kerala, a region known for its strong Left movement and grassroots activism, which played a formative role in shaping her ideological leanings from an early age.

She pursued her education in Kerala and later trained as a teacher, eventually working as a schoolteacher for several years. Her profession not only earned her the widely used title “Shailaja Teacher” During her student years, she became actively involved in progressive student politics through organisations like the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), followed by participation in the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

About Peravoor: Peravoor is an assembly constituency in Kannur district, part of the Kannur Lok Sabha seat

At the local governance level, the Peravoor Grama Panchayat consists of 17 wards and is currently governed by the LDF. However, the Peravoor Block Panchayat, which includes eight grama panchayats Kottiyoor, Kelakam, Kanichar, Muzhakunnu, Aralam, Ayyankunnu, Koloyad, and Peravoor is under the control of the UDF.

At the assembly level, Peravoor is currently represented by Adv. Sunny Joseph of the Indian National Congress (INC), who won the 2021 Kerala Legislative Assembly election with a 46.93% vote share

Peravoor has often leaned towards the Congress-led UDF in recent elections, making it a relatively challenging seat for the CPI(M). The decision to field a high-profile leader like K. K. Shailaja against Sunny Joseph from INC in Kerala assembly elections in 2026 is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the party’s chances in the constituency.

Shailja's political record: K. K. Shailaja first entered the Kerala Legislative Assembly in 1996 and was later re-elected in 2006. In 2016, she won from Mattannur and served as Health Minister in the government led by Pinarayi Vijayan, gaining recognition for her handling of public health crises.

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, she was re-elected from Mattannur, defeating Illikkal Augusthy of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), a constituent of the United Democratic Front (UDF). She secured a record victory margin of 96,129 votes with a 61.96% vote share, the highest in the state.

Despite her strong electoral record and administrative experience, she was not included in the second Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet, as the CPI(M) opted for a complete reshuffle of ministers.

For the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, she has been fielded from the Peravoor constituency in Kannur district, marking a shift from Mattannur. The move places her in another CPI(M)-influenced region, making the contest significant in the party’s electoral strategy in Kannur.