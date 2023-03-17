Home / India News / 'Kaam khatam, paisa…': Kejriwal slammed as Sisodia's family ‘asked to move out’

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Mar 17, 2023 04:39 PM IST

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is facing three cases – two in connection with the excise policy and another one on snooping. The BJP said Kejriwal is making Sisodia a scapegoat.

The BJP on Friday tore into Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal citing a Delhi government letter which allotted Sisodia's official residence on Mathura Road to new minister Atishi. According to the letter, Sisodia's family will have to vacate Bungalow No AB-16 by March 21. The letter was issued on March 14 and was reported on Friday as Sisodia's ED custody in connection with the alleged liquor scam got extended. The BJP made an issue over the letter and said Kejriwal made Sisodia a scapegoat in the liquor case.

Jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia has been asked to vacate his official bungalow on Mathura Road. (PTI)
"Kejriwal ka Motto: Kaam Khatam, paisa hajam, Manish Sisodia kaun ho tum?" BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted.

BJP's Amit Malviya said Sisodia was removed as the minister almost immediately after his arrest while Satyendar Jain who was arrested last year was allowed to continue in his post for 9 months. "Kejriwal had promised to look after Manish Sisodia and his family. But he was removed as minister almost immediately, while Satyendra Jain was retained as minister for 9 months, when in jail. Now Sisodia has been asked to vacate the bungalow so that it can be allotted to Aatishi," Malviya tweeted.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26. Before his arrest, he urged his followers to take care of his wife who is fighting multiple sclerosis. Sisodia's son studies abroad.

Days after Sisodia's arrest, he and Satyendar Jain both resigned from the cabinet. Troubles mounted for Sisodia after he was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case in connection with the excise policy. The CBI now has registered an FIR against Sisodia in a snooping case. It said the Delhi government formed a Feedback Unit in 2015 to snoop on political leaders.

