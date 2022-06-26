Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kab tak chhipoge Guwahati me..: Sanjay Raut's message to Sena rebels
india news

Kab tak chhipoge Guwahati me..: Sanjay Raut's message to Sena rebels

Sanjay Raut turned poetic in his latest warning to the rebel Sena MLAs. He posted a dramatic photo of Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal looking like he is waiting for the rebel MLAs to return. 
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's latest dig at rebel MLAs has a Chowpatty connection. 
Published on Jun 26, 2022 11:09 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday threw a challenge to the rebel MLAs camping in Guwahati under Eknath Shinde as he went all poetic and wrote, "Kab tak chhipoge Guwahati me, Aana hi padega Chowpatti me (How long will you hide in Guwahati. You will have to come back to Chowpatty)." In his tweet, Raut posted the photo of Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal who sent summons to 16 rebel MLAs, including Shinde, on the plea for their disqualification. Alos Read: 'Seek votes in your father's name': Shiv Sena passes 6 resolutions as Uddhav roars

The political crisis took a new turn on Saturday with the Maharashtra legislature secretariat issuing summons to the rebel MLAs seeking their written replies by the evening of June 27 on the issue of their disqualification. The summons issued by Rajendra Bhagwat, principal secretary of the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, said Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu had submitted a letter to deputy speaker of the Assembly Narhari Zirwal seeking their disqualification under The Members of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on ground of Defection) Rules, 1986.

“In your defence of the summons, you need to submit your written response before 5.30 pm on June 27 (Monday) supported by all the necessary documents. If the written response to the summons is not submitted in given period, it would be considered as you have no say over it. The office will initiate necessary action based on the complaint filed by Prabhu against you,” the letter said.

Apart from the summons, the Shiv Sena on Saturday put another speed breaker on the way of Shinde camp as it said action will be taken against those using the name of Shiv Sena or Balasaheb Thackeray.

Topics
maharashtra eknath shinde sanjay raut
