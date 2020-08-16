e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kafeel Khan’s detention under NSA extended by 3 months

Kafeel Khan’s detention under NSA extended by 3 months

Khan has been in jail since January 29 for allegedly delivering a provocative speech at the Aligarh Muslim University on December 10, 2019 during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests.

india Updated: Aug 16, 2020 16:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Lucknow
Dr. Kafeel Ahmad Khan during open debate on India after 2014 at Mumbai Partaker Sangh in Mumbai.
Dr. Kafeel Ahmad Khan during open debate on India after 2014 at Mumbai Partaker Sangh in Mumbai. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the detention of Kafeel Khan under the National Security Act by a period of three months, an official statement said.

Khan has been in jail since January 29 for allegedly delivering a provocative speech at the Aligarh Muslim University on December 10, 2019 during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests.

In an order dated August 4, 2020, the UP Home Department said the National Security Act (NSA) was invoked against Khan on February 13, 2020 on the orders of the Aligarh District Magistrate. After this, the matter was sent to the advisory council, which in its report, said there are “enough reasons” to keep Khan in jail.

As a result, on May 6, orders were given to extend his detention under the NSA by another three months.

“According to the report of the UP advisory council and the report obtained from District Magistrate Aligarh, Governor Anandiben Patel using the powers vested in her, directed that the detention of Kafeel Khan be extended by three more months,” the order said.

“As a result, Kafeel will remain in jail till November 13, 2020,” it said.

Khan hit the headlines after the 2017 tragedy at Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, in which several kids died due to lack of oxygen cylinders. Initially, he was hailed as a saviour for the children for arranging emergency oxygen cylinders but later, faced action, along with nine other doctors and staff members of the hospital, all of whom were released on bail later.

tags
top news
India sends equipment, personnel to Mauritius to contain oil spill
India sends equipment, personnel to Mauritius to contain oil spill
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement and de-escalation. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement and de-escalation. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
Raj Bhawan under surveillance, Maoism returning to Bengal: Governor Dhankhar
Raj Bhawan under surveillance, Maoism returning to Bengal: Governor Dhankhar
Incessant rains in Chhattisgarh cause disruptions, villages cut off in South Bastar
Incessant rains in Chhattisgarh cause disruptions, villages cut off in South Bastar
2 arrested in connection with Bulandshahr topper’s death case in UP
2 arrested in connection with Bulandshahr topper’s death case in UP
US clears emergency use of new saliva test for faster detection of Covid-19
US clears emergency use of new saliva test for faster detection of Covid-19
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In