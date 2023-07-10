Kajol's comment on 'uneducated leaders' wrong but...: Congress spokesperson

After Bollywood actor Kajol faced flak on social media for her comment that today's political leaders are uneducated and visionless which she later clarified, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi put forward his opinion on the row. The Congress leader said all generalisations are wrong including that of Kajol. But he had a question for those who trolled Kajol. "Since she didn't take any names when she spoke about uneducated leaders in the country, why is it that only bhajpaiyas got so upset?" the Congress leader said.

In a recent interview, Kajol said, "You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I’m sorry but I’m going to go out and say that. I’m being ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do not have that viewpoint, which I think education does give you, at least the chance to look out for a different viewpoint."

In her comment, the actor did not take any name but drew flak as many social media users dragged Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn and asked why Kajol does not speak against her husband's endorsement of paan masala. Kajol was also attacked for being a school dropout herself and then questioning the qualification of the political leaders. A video of Kajol uttering 'kutte, kaminey' addressing Ajay Devgn on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan also went viral.

Amid the controversy, Kajol issued a clarification that during the interview, she was just making a point about education and its importance. "My intention was not to demean any political leaders," Kajol tweeted adding that there are some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path.

The issue became a political one with the Congress questioning why the right-wing social media users did not counter Kajol's comment. India's film fraternity has become soft targets but that is because they did not stand up for themselves, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said. "It’s reached a point where you haven’t just lost your voice but also your right to have an opinion. And that’s because most of you have willingly become pawns in the hands of the party in power, BJP. Remember the times pre 2014, when you could freely crack jokes on price of petrol among other things - without fear of ED or IT raids. But can you today say a word on petrol beyond ₹100, tomatoes at ₹160 or Manipur violence? No you wouldn’t dare to!" the Congress leader said.

