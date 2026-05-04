Kaliganj 2026: Sabina Yasmin enters fray after daughter's death
Sabina Yasmin, mother of a girl killed in a bomb blast during post-bypoll celebrations, is contesting from Kaliganj as a CPI(M) candidate.
Sabina Yasmin is contesting the election from Kaliganj in Nadia district as a Left Front candidate, entering politics following a deeply personal tragedy. Her nine-year-old daughter, Tamanna Khatun, died in July 2025 when crude bombs were allegedly thrown during celebrations linked to bypoll results in the area.
Since then, Yasmin has positioned her political journey around the demand for accountability and justice for her daughter’s death. She has repeatedly stated that her fight is not only personal but also reflects larger concerns about political violence in West Bengal.
Her candidature has brought her into a broader political conversation where grief and electoral politics intersect. Yasmin has publicly stated that her primary objective is to ensure justice for her daughter and to prevent similar incidents from happening to other families in the state.
She has also drawn parallels between her struggle and that of Ratna Debnath, the BJP candidate from Panihati and mother of an RG Kar Medical College victim, saying that while their political affiliations differ, their underlying fight is the same. Both women have, however, blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress leadership for failures linked to the incidents that led to their losses
5 key facts about her
- Sabina Yasmin is a CPI- (M) candidate contesting from Kaliganj Assembly constituency in Nadia district
- She entered politics after the death of her nine-year-old daughter, Tamanna Khatun, who was killed in a bomb blast in July 2025 during alleged post-bypoll celebrations by the ruling party
- Her campaign focuses on justice for her daughter and raising concerns about political violence and public safety in West Bengal
- She has drawn comparisons with Ratna Debnath, stating that both mothers are driven by personal tragedy and a shared demand for justice, despite belonging to different political parties
- In Kaliganj, she is contesting against Alifa Ahmed (Trinamool Congress) and Bapan Ghosh (Bharatiya Janata Party), among others