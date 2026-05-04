Kaliganj 2026: Sabina Yasmin enters fray after daughter's death

Sabina Yasmin is contesting the election from Kaliganj in Nadia district as a Left Front candidate, entering politics following a deeply personal tragedy. Her nine-year-old daughter, Tamanna Khatun, died in July 2025 when crude bombs were allegedly thrown during celebrations linked to bypoll results in the area.

Sabina Yasmin, interacts with people during an election campaign ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Election, in Nadia district.(PTI)

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Since then, Yasmin has positioned her political journey around the demand for accountability and justice for her daughter’s death. She has repeatedly stated that her fight is not only personal but also reflects larger concerns about political violence in West Bengal.

Her candidature has brought her into a broader political conversation where grief and electoral politics intersect. Yasmin has publicly stated that her primary objective is to ensure justice for her daughter and to prevent similar incidents from happening to other families in the state.

She has also drawn parallels between her struggle and that of Ratna Debnath, the BJP candidate from Panihati and mother of an RG Kar Medical College victim, saying that while their political affiliations differ, their underlying fight is the same. Both women have, however, blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress leadership for failures linked to the incidents that led to their losses

5 key facts about her

Sabina Yasmin is a CPI- (M) candidate contesting from Kaliganj Assembly constituency in Nadia district

She entered politics after the death of her nine-year-old daughter, Tamanna Khatun, who was killed in a bomb blast in July 2025 during alleged post-bypoll celebrations by the ruling party

Her campaign focuses on justice for her daughter and raising concerns about political violence and public safety in West Bengal

She has drawn comparisons with Ratna Debnath, stating that both mothers are driven by personal tragedy and a shared demand for justice, despite belonging to different political parties

In Kaliganj, she is contesting against Alifa Ahmed (Trinamool Congress) and Bapan Ghosh (Bharatiya Janata Party), among others

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aditi Anand ...Read More Aditi Anand is an undergraduate student of English at Miranda House, University of Delhi, with an interest in media and the shifting dynamics of public discourse. She is particularly curious about how narratives are shaped, circulated, and received in contemporary spaces. Her work is informed by close observation and an engagement with everyday life, often examining the intersections of personal experience and broader social contexts. She is drawn to questions of voice, representation, and the ways in which perception is influenced by both language and environment. Beyond the newsroom, she is interested in literature and enjoys writing poetry, approaching it as a space for reflection and creative exploration alongside her analytical work. Her writing aims to balance clarity with nuance, focusing on presenting ideas in a way that is accessible while still engaging with their complexity. She approaches writing with intent and attentiveness, aiming to contribute meaningfully to conversations while continuing to develop a voice that is thoughtful and grounded. Read Less

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