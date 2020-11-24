Kalyan medics to strike work tomorrow after Shiv Sena corporator allegedly abuses doctor

india

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 12:51 IST

Medical associations in Kalyan comprising 1,463 doctors have called for a one-day strike on Wednesday to protest the alleged defamation of a doctor by Shiv Sena corporator Mahesh Gaikwad on social media.

The associations have asked for a written and online apology for the same.

The strike has been called by doctors of Indian Medical association (IMA), Kalyan Homeopathic Doctor foundation (KHDF), Kalyan east medical practitioners association and National Integrated medical association, Kalyan.

“If our demands are not met we will call for an indefinite strike from November 28. The corporator has been defaming several doctors in the city who are working day and night as frontline warriors. Instead of solving the problems he is targeting the entire fraternity by defaming us, which will not be tolerated,” said Prashant Patil, president, IMA, Kalyan.

Dr AShwin Kakkar of Vaishnavi Maternity Hospital was allegedly verbally abused and threatened after a patient’s relative complained that he was not allowed to wait in the premises of the hospital to avoid crowding.

“The incident took place on Sunday when Gaikwad came with his associates and slammed and abused the doctor after a patient’s relative complained about not being allowed to wait in the hospital. There are certain rules every patient and their relatives has to follow. Gaikwad was not keen on solving the matter instead he was creating a scene,” added Patil.

The decision to go on a day’s strike by the medical associations could affect the entire medical services in the city that is battling the Covid-19 pandemic as the doctors had been working in tandem with the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Mahesh Gaikwad did not respond to repeated calls.