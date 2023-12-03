Kamal Nath concedes defeat in Madhya Pradesh, says ‘will analyze the loopholes’

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath acknowledged the need to analyze the shortcomings after the party was routed in the assembly election despite perceived anti-incumbency against the BJP-led government in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath during the Central Election Committee meeting to finalise candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We will analyze the loopholes and why we were not able to make the voters understand our point. We will hold discussions with all, be it a winning or losing candidate," Kamal Nath told a press briefing.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Congress leader Kamal Nath congratulated the BJP for the massive win and expressed hope that they would fulfill the expectations of the public.

"We accept the decision of the voters of Madhya Pradesh in this contest for democracy. I congratulate BJP and hope that they will live up to the support people have given them," said Kamal Nath.

Madhya Pradesh rang the victory bell loud for the BJP by giving it another term in power with the party winning or leading in 166 seats out of 230, well over the halfway mark, and the Congress trailing at 63.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is in the hearts of the people of Madhya Pradesh. The state is also in the heart of Modi ji,” said four-term chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The BJP has been in power in the state for 18 years.

While Chouhan has emerged as a favourite to remain at the helm in MP despite the presence of some challengers, the leadership race is wide open in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, two states where the BJP has snatched power from the Congress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON