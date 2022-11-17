Watch: Kamal Nath cuts a temple-shaped cake with Hanuman's portrait; Congress defends

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath drew courted controversy after he cut a temple-shaped cake with the portrait of Lord Hanuman on it. As the BJP accused the Congress leader of insulting Hindu sentiments, Congress said the cake was brought by his supporters from Chhindwara who wanted to celebrate his birthday in advance and the cake was in the shape of the 121-feet Hanuman Mandir that Kamal Nath built in Chhindwara before he became the chief minister. Also Read | ‘Man who killed Sikhs…’: Singer irked as Kamal Nath honoured at event

Kamal Nath's followers felicitated and praised Kamal Nath calling him the Kohinoor of Indian politics. There were hyms and fireworks for the birthday celebration, as the Congress leader was presented with all the gifts. Meanwhile, he cut the temple-shaped cake.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Vhouhan slammed Kamal Nath and said the Congress had no devotion to God. "Making Lord Hanuman's portrait on a cake and cutting it is an insult to the Hindu religion and Sanatan tradition. Society will not accept it," Chouhan added. Chhindwara district president of the BJPm Vivek Bunty Sahu, held a press conference and said though Kamal Nath built the Hanuman temple in Chhindwara, he does not have faith. "Former CM Nath may have built Lord Hanuman's temple, but he does not have faith in the temple. He and his entire family often leave no stone unturned to play with the faith of Hindu," he said.

Congress spokesperson Ajay Yadav sad Kamal Nath is a religious person and the cake was in the shape of the temple that he built. "Supporters bring different types of gifts like cakes, flowers and garlands on the occasion of birthdays. It is not possible to separate the cakes and other materials which were brought by the workers. A worker has brought a cake of such artwork and it becomes difficult for the leaders to avoid the sentiments of workers," he said.

Recently, Kamal Nath was under fire after he was felicitated at an event on the occasion of the Guru Nanak Jayanti in Indore. Sikh hymn singer Manpreet Singh Kanpuri lashed out at the event organiser from the state of the event for inviting Kamal Nath, an accused of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, to the event and vowed that he would never come to Indore.

