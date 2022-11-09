Won't come to Indore again: Sikh singer irked as Kamal Nath honoured at event

A major row erupted after Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath was honoured at a Sikh event on Tuesday on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti in Indore. The video of singer Manpreet Singh Kanpuri slamming the decision of inviting Kamal Nath to the programme from the stage has gone viral as Sikh leaders have come forward showing support for Kanpuri. Kanpuri said he will never come to Indore.

मैं भाई मनप्रीत सिंह जी कानपुरी द्वारा आज इंदौर गुरुद्वारा साहिब में कांग्रेसी नेता कमलनाथ को सम्मान दिये जाने के विरोध का समर्थन करता हूँ। सिखों के क़ातिलों को गुरुद्वारा साहिब में सिरोपा देने पर मनप्रीत सिंह जी ने कड़ी आपत्ति जतायी



संगत भाई मनप्रीत जी की भावनाओं की कदर करती है pic.twitter.com/HVZHxgWosL — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 8, 2022

BJP Sikh leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa issued a video statement and said, "At an event, Kamal Nath who is an accused of 1984 atrocities against the Sikhs was felicitated by a Sikh organisation -- knowingly or unknowingly. Bhai Manpreet Singh Kanpuri has condemned the incident and swore that he will never come to Indore. It shows what pain we are carrying in our hearts. But these criminals are roaming around freely and are even getting felicitated."

"Bhai Manpreet Singh Kanpuri is a kirtan singer. But he was so pained that he had to express his feelings on the stage. I urge the Congress to suspend such members from the party and the Centre should complete the pending cases against Kamal Nath," Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

In the video, Manpreet Singh Kanpuri said it should not have happened that the person 'who burnt Sikhs by putting tyres around their neck' was called to the event. He also criticised the organisers as his statetement from the stage created a furore. He said they were quiet when Kamal Nath came, but were protesting when he was speaking. The entire event became political, Kanpuri said.

