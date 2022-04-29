Kamal Nath replaced as MP leader of opposition

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief and former chief minister Kamal Nath resigned from the post of the leader of opposition in the state assembly on Thursday. According to a party statement, he was replaced by seven-time MLA Govind Singh.

“This is to inform you that Hon’ble Congress President has accepted your resignation from the post of Leader, Congress Legislature Party, Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect,” said a letter signed by party general secretary K C Venugopal and addressed to Nath on Thursday.

Party functionaries familiar with the matter said Nath had sent in his resignation earlier in the day.

Venugopal’s letter further said: “Hon’ble Congress President has also approved the proposal to appoint Dr Govind Singh, as Leader of Congress Legislature Party, Madhya Pradesh.”

Nath held both the positions — state unit president and leader of opposition -- for almost two years after he resigned as chief minister in 2018 following a rebellion by party MLAs.

“I am happy that the party senior leaders showed trust in me. I will continue my work of raising important issues in the assembly ,” said Singh.

The change came days after Nath stoked a controversy by terming assembly proceedings as “nonsense” when asked about his absence from the house. “I don’t attend the session because I can’t listen to nonsense. Leaders of a party do nonsense talk in the assembly,” he said, without naming any party.

Reacting to his statement, BJP state president VD Sharma wrote to assembly speaker Girish Gautam demanding action against Nath.

Within the state Congress unit, dissent against Nath has been growing with senior leaders such as former state unit chiefs Ajay Singh and Arun Yadav accusing him of not consulting party leaders over important decisions.

They had also met party president Sonia Gandhi in this regard, after which Nath had met them last week.

But according to another functionary familiar with the matter, Nath has been given the responsibility for the assembly elections in the state due in 2023. Nath met party president Sonia Gandhi thrice in the past month in this regard, said the functionary.

Another party functionary familiar with these meetings said Nath had expressed the desire to devote his time to rebuilding the party in the state.

BJP state president VD Sharma said, “Now, Congress leaders have realised that Kamal Nath could be a good manager or administrator but can’t be a mass leader. Nath used to remain absent from the assembly. He never took assembly seriously and his recent statement exposed him. The Congress party must have asked him to resign to save the image of the party.”

MP Congress media in-charge Narendra Saluja said, “Kamal Nathji is focusing on 2023 election so he has decided to distribute the work load among party leaders. Instead of speculating about resignation, BJP leaders should share points of discussion held in core committee meeting in Delhi on Thursday. BJP leaders were seen tight-lipped, which proves that all is not well in the party.”

