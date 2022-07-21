Kamal Nath takes dig at BJP celebration after MP civic polls: 'A child is born at someone else's home and...'

Congress leader Kamal Nath on Wednesday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Madhya Pradesh municipal elections and alleged that the ruling party “blatantly used police, admin and money” in the elections. The Congress leader added that “BJP can attempt to buy people, but next year's assembly election will give them a befitting reply”.

Speaking to the media, he further added, “We won five municipal corporations while one each was won by AAP and an independent. This means BJP lost seven corporations. If they want to celebrate there is no problem. A child is born at someone else's home and BJP starts distributing sweets.”

According to the BJP, their performance was “historic" since they won 300 out of 347 urban civic bodies.

Out of the total 16 mayoral posts in the state, the BJP has won nine, Congress won five seats, and one seat each was bagged by the AAP and an independent.

In Rewa municipal corporation, Congress' Ajay Mishra Baba won the mayoral election by 10,301 votes, defeating BJP candidate Prabodh Vyas. Congress won the mayor's seat in Rewa for the first time since a direct election for the post was introduced in 1999.

In Morena, Congress candidate Sharada Solanki won the mayoral election by 14,631 votes, defeating BJP's Meena Mukesh Jatav. Morena municipal corporation is part of the Morena Lok Sabha seat - represented by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

In Dewas, BJP's Geeta Agrawal won the mayoral election by defeating Congress' Vinodini Vyas by 45,889 votes. In the Ratlam municipal corporation, BJP's Prahlad Patel won by defeating Congress' Mayank Singh Jat by 8,591 votes.

In Katni municipal corporation, independent candidate Priti Sanjeev Suri defeated her nearest rival and BJP candidate Jyoti Dixit by 5,287 votes.

In the second phase, the polling was held in five municipal corporations, 40 nagar palikas, and 169 nagar parishads across 43 districts.

