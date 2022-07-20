Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 2 Results LIVE: Counting of votes today

Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 2 Results LIVE: The counting of votes for the second and final phase of the Madhya Pradesh municipal elections will begin today. The voting was held across five municipal corporations, 40 municipal councils and 168 nagar parishads on July 13. A voter turnout of 72.10 percent was recorded - out of which 73.90 percent were males and 70.10 percent were females.
In phase one, the BJP won four mayoral seats, while the Congress won two. However, the third entrant Aam Aadmi Party stole the show, winning the mayoral post in Singrauli. The elections in the first phase were held on July 6 for 133 civic bodies, including 11 municipal corporations, 36 municipal councils and 86 towns councils. A voter turnout of 61 per cent was recorded.
Follow all the updates here:
Jul 20, 2022 08:59 AM IST
Voter turnout for phase 2 elections
According to the state election commission, the voter turnout across 43 districts was 72.10 percent - out of which 73.90 percent were males and 70.10 percent were females voting.
Jul 20, 2022 08:43 AM IST
All eyes in AAP's performance in Phase 2
While the main contest is between BJP and Congress, the AAP bagged several wards in the phase 1 of the Madhya Pradesh municipal elections. All eyes are on the Aam Aadmi party in the phase 2 of the elections.
Jul 20, 2022 08:34 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh municipal election result phase 1 winners' list
Check the winners of the Madhya Pradesh municipal election result phase 1 here.
Jul 20, 2022 08:24 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 1 voting
In the first-phase elections, voting was held in 11 municipal corporations, 36 nagar palikas and 86 nagar parishads.
Jul 20, 2022 08:14 AM IST
Congress won mayor's post in former CM's Chhindwara
Congress won the the mayor's post in former chief minister Kamal Nath's bastion Chhindwara, Jabalpur and Gwalior.
Jul 20, 2022 08:13 AM IST
BJP won maximum seats in phase 1
BJP won Burhanpur, Khandwa, Satna, Sagar, Ujjain, while Congress won Jabalpur, Chhindwara. AAP won Singrauli seat.
Jul 20, 2022 07:53 AM IST
Results for violence-hit Khargone Municipal Council to be declared
The results to the violence-hit Khargone municipal council elections will also be declared today. Violence was witnessed in the district during Ram Navami processions earlier this year.
Jul 20, 2022 07:38 AM IST
Counting of votes to begin today
The counting of votes for the second and final phase of the Madhya Pradesh municipal elections will begin at 8 am today.
PT Usha, Rajya Sabha: "Elated by wonderful wishes from all over India! Your support and faith in me will go a long way in shaping my journey forward from here…" PT Usha tweeted after being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.
Lucknow police commissionerate has clarified that the Hindus arrested earlier were because of chanting Hanuman Chalisa at the LuLu Mall as misinformation spread on social media that Hindus posed as Muslims and offered namaz.
“Congratulations @narendramodi for yet another milestone of administering 200 crore vaccinations. We are grateful for our continued partnership with Indian vaccine manufacturers and the Indian government for mitigating the impact of Covid-19,” Bill Gates tweeted.
Updated on Jul 20, 2022 05:24 AM IST
Share Via
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
Refuting reports of power tussle within Karnataka Congress, state party president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that “Congress coming to power is more important than him becoming the chief minister”
Union Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey had told the Lok Sabha on Monday that there is no conclusive data available to establish a direct correlation of death exclusively due to air pollution.