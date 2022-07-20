Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 2 Results LIVE: Counting of votes today

Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 2 Results LIVE: The counting of votes for the second and final phase of the Madhya Pradesh municipal elections will begin today. The voting was held across five municipal corporations, 40 municipal councils and 168 nagar parishads on July 13. A voter turnout of 72.10 percent was recorded - out of which 73.90 percent were males and 70.10 percent were females.

In phase one, the BJP won four mayoral seats, while the Congress won two. However, the third entrant Aam Aadmi Party stole the show, winning the mayoral post in Singrauli. The elections in the first phase were held on July 6 for 133 civic bodies, including 11 municipal corporations, 36 municipal councils and 86 towns councils. A voter turnout of 61 per cent was recorded.

