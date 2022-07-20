Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 2 Results LIVE: Counting of votes today
Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 2 Results LIVE: Counting of votes today

Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 2 Results LIVE: The voting was held across five municipal corporations, 40 municipal councils and 168 nagar parishads on July 13.
Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 2 Results Live Updates (For Representation)
Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 2 Results Live Updates (For Representation)
Updated on Jul 20, 2022 08:59 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 2 Results LIVE: The counting of votes for the second and final phase of the Madhya Pradesh municipal elections will begin today. The voting was held across five municipal corporations, 40 municipal councils and 168 nagar parishads on July 13. A voter turnout of 72.10 percent was recorded - out of which 73.90 percent were males and 70.10 percent were females. 

In phase one, the BJP won four mayoral seats, while the Congress won two. However, the third entrant Aam Aadmi Party stole the show, winning the mayoral post in Singrauli. The elections in the first phase were held on July 6 for 133 civic bodies, including 11 municipal corporations, 36 municipal councils and 86 towns councils. A voter turnout of 61 per cent was recorded.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 20, 2022 08:59 AM IST

    Voter turnout for phase 2 elections

    According to the state election commission, the voter turnout across 43 districts was 72.10 percent - out of which 73.90 percent were males and 70.10 percent were females voting.

  • Jul 20, 2022 08:43 AM IST

    All eyes in AAP's performance in Phase 2

    While the main contest is between BJP and Congress, the AAP bagged several wards in the phase 1 of the Madhya Pradesh municipal elections. All eyes are on the Aam Aadmi party in the phase 2 of the elections.

  • Jul 20, 2022 08:34 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh municipal election result phase 1  winners' list

    Check the winners of the Madhya Pradesh municipal election result phase 1 here.

  • Jul 20, 2022 08:24 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 1 voting 

    In the first-phase elections, voting was held in 11 municipal corporations, 36 nagar palikas and 86 nagar parishads.

  • Jul 20, 2022 08:14 AM IST

    Congress won mayor's post in former CM's Chhindwara

    Congress won the the mayor's post in former chief minister Kamal Nath's bastion Chhindwara, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

  • Jul 20, 2022 08:13 AM IST

    BJP won maximum seats in phase 1

    BJP won Burhanpur, Khandwa, Satna, Sagar, Ujjain, while Congress won Jabalpur, Chhindwara. AAP won Singrauli seat.

  • Jul 20, 2022 07:53 AM IST

    Results for violence-hit Khargone Municipal Council to be declared

    The results to the violence-hit Khargone municipal council elections will also be declared today. Violence was witnessed in the district during Ram Navami processions earlier this year.

  • Jul 20, 2022 07:38 AM IST

    Counting of votes to begin today

    The counting of votes for the second and final phase of the Madhya Pradesh municipal elections will begin at 8 am today.

Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 2 Results LIVE: Counting of votes today

