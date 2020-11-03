e-paper
Kamla Nehru Education Society is fake, says rebel Congress MLA in UP

Kamla Nehru Education Society is fake, says rebel Congress MLA in UP

Aiditi Singh who is an MLA from Rae Bareli, also claimed that instead of using land allocated to promote education for girls, the Kamla Nehru Education Society was trying to sell the land.

india Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 10:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow

Congress MLA Aditi Singh said a lot of irregularities have come to notice in the commercial and economic activities of Kamla Nehru Education Society. (https://twitter.com/AditiSinghRBL)
         

Rebel Congress MLA in Uttar Pradesh Aditi Singh has urged Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to take a serious note of alleged gross irregularities in the style of functioning of Kamla Nehru Education Society, Rae Bareli, and take strict action immediately.

“The style of functioning of Kamla Nehru Education Society, Rae Bareli, registration number 765, is not satisfactory. A lot of irregularities have come to notice in its commercial and economic activities. The society is using its functioning to victimise people. The irregularities in economic activities indicate that Kamla Nehru Education Society is a fake society. I, therefore, request you to take a serious note of the issue and take strict action against Kamla Nehru Education Society,” said Singh in her letter dated November 2 to director general, EOW, RP Singh.

Singh, MLA from Rae Bareli, has also claimed that instead of using land allocated to promote education for girls, the society was trying to sell the land.

“Land was taken in the name of promoting education for girls. It did not use the land even decades later and is now trying to sell the same. I have sent a letter to EOW for a probe into irregularities in the utilization of funds,” said Singh in a tweet later.

Singh said the society was linked to Nehru-Gandhi family and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid was one of its members. When contacted, Khurshid said he was not aware of the accusations made by Aditi Singh.

“As far as I remember, I am a member of one such society. They are very good people and doing some very good work. Office bearers of the society take care of the day-to-day work and they will respond to whatever accusations have been made. Everyone is not obviously involved in day-to-day functioning,” said Khurshid on the phone. Other members of the society could not be contacted.

