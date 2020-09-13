Kangana Ranaut at Raj Bhavan to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 17:07 IST

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday reached Raj Bhavan in Mumbai to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari amid a row over the demolition of her office in the city by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Ranaut’s meeting comes in the backdrop of her tiff with the Shiv Sena over her comments on Mumbai’s tackling of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Ranaut is likely to apprise Koshyari of the situation before leaving for her hometown of Manali in Himachal Pradesh on September 14.

The 33-year-old actor has alleged that she received threats from Shiv Sena leaders after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in one her tweets regarding Rajput’s death probe, following which she was provided Y plus security.

Ranaut arrived in Mumbai on September 9, the day BMC razed the ‘illegally’ built portions of her office in the city.