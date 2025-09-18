'My cafe made only 50 yesterday': Kangana Ranaut's ordeal to Mandi flood victims

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who is currently visiting her Lok Sabha Assembly constituency, Mandi, in Himachal Pradesh to meet flood-affected people, made a peculiar remark narrating her own hardship. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut visited parts of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.(ANI/File)

Ranaut said the restaurant she runs in Himachal made only ₹50 in one day, even when she has to pay ₹15 lakh in salaries.

"Imagine what I must be going through...I also have a restaurant here. Yesterday, I only did ₹50 worth of business. I have salaries of ₹15 lakh to pay. Please understand my pain too, I am human as well," Kangana could be heard saying in a video that went viral on Thursday.

In the viral clip, Kangana Ranaut was seen interacting with a woman who seemed to be trying to ask the BJP MP some questions on the floods situation in Himachal Pradesh. The Mandi MP urged the woman to understand her pain as well as she narrated how her restaurant faced financial losses.

Earlier this year, Kangana Ranaut announced she would open her first cafe - The Mountain Story, in Manali.

'Go back Kangana, you are late'

Kangana Ranaut reportedly faced some resistance during her visit to a a rain-affected area in Manali's Patlikuhal area. Locals expressed their resentment towards the actor by holding black flags and shouting slogans, reported news agency PTI.

Slogans of 'Go back Kangana, you are late' were shouted during the actor-MP's visit in Himachal. She visited parts of the hill state to take stock of the flood situation and interact with people affected by it.

Landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rain and monsoon have been a common sight over the past few weeks in parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Kullu and Manali. At least three people of a family were killed in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district after torrential rain wreaked havoc in the area.

Several Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses were swept away, shops were damaged and one person was reported missing a few days ago.