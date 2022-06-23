Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kangana Ranaut's 'Aaj mera ghar...' video goes viral as Uddhav Thackeray leaves Varsha
india news

Kangana Ranaut's 'Aaj mera ghar...' video goes viral as Uddhav Thackeray leaves Varsha

The now-viral video dates back to the time when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation carried out a demolition at Kangana Ranaut's office in 2020. 
An old video of Kangana Ranaut is going viral amid the Maharashtra political crisis. 
Published on Jun 23, 2022 02:06 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

An old video of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has gone viral amid the political crisis in Maharashtra soon after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday left his official residence in Varsha and moved back to his family residence Matoshree. In the video, Kangana could be seen saying, "Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think? That you have taken big revenge by demolishing my house in cahoots with film mafias? Today my house is demolished, tomorrow your pride will be decimated. This is all about time. Remember." Also Read: 'S***show': Swara Bhasker on Maharashtra turmoil; Simi Garewal praises Uddhav

Twitter users shared this old video of Kangana Ranaut and revelled that the Bollywood actor predicted the future of Uddhav Thackeray in 2020.

Another old video of Kangana Ranaut is doing the rounds in which the controversial actor said: "History stands witness to the fact that whoever humiliates a woman meets his or her downfall. Ravana insulted Sita, Kauravas insulted Draupadi. I am nowhere close to those women but I am also a woman and I protected my integrity. I did not hurt anyone... I truly believe that whenever you disrespect a woman, your destruction is guaranteed."

kangana ranaut uddhav thackeray
