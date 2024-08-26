Kangana Ranaut says farmers' protest could have led to Bangladesh-like situation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut stirred yet another controversy by suggesting that the farmers' protests could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation if strong measures had not been taken by the government. Kangana Ranaut was slapped previously for her statements on farmers protest.

In a video shared by the actress on social media platform X, she alleged that “bodies were seen hanging and rapes were taking place” during farmers protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

The MP from Mandi also blamed vested interests and "foreign powers" for the continuation of the protests even after the laws were rolled back.

"What happened in Bangladesh, it could have easily happened here too. There is a conspiracy by foreign powers and these filmy people thrive on it. They don’t care if the country goes to the dogs," she alleged.

Punjab BJP leader hits back

Her remarks did not go down well with her own party leader from Punjab. Senior BJP leader Harjit Garewal asked Kangana to refrain from such comments.

Garewal told India Today that, “It is not Kangana's department to speak on farmers, Kangana's statement is personal. PM Modi and the BJP are farmer-friendly. The opposition parties are working against us and Kangana's statement is doing the same. She should not make such statements, on sensitive or religious issues, religious organisations.”

Kangana slapped

In June 2024, a CISF woman constable allegedly slapped the actress inside Chandigarh airport for her derogatory comments on farmers protest. The constable was suspended and a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the incident.

The woman who slapped Kangana Ranaut hails from Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab's Kapurthala and is the sister of farmer leader Sher Singh Malhiwal. Reacting to the incident, Kangana said she is “concerned about the terrorism and extremism that is increasing in Punjab”.

The incident came days after she won the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh by a margin of over 74,000 votes.