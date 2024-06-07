‘When you say stupid things…there's a reaction': Harsimrat Badal slams Kangana Ranaut over attack by CISF personnel

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday lashed out at Kangana Ranaut after the actor-turned-politician was slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable at the Chandigarh airport.



“Kangana Ranaut should understand her responsibility instead of trying to please her High Command...Being an actress, she is followed by many people, when you say stupid things and make useless comments then there is a reaction,” Badal, who won from Bathinda for the fourth time in Lok Sabha elections, told ANI.



The CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who was suspended and later booked, was heard in a viral video saying that Ranaut's ‘ ₹100 remark’ for farmer protesters had angered her. Kangana Ranaut won her Lok Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.

"Kangana made a statement that farmers were protesting in Delhi because they were paid ₹100 or ₹200. At the time, my mother was one of the protesters," Kaur said in the purported video.



Commenting on the CISF personnel, Badal said,"If someone says such words to your mother that you have said to other people's mothers, you too won't like it...Instead of looking at your mistake, you are calling them terrorists...Your party's policy is to spread poison... Instead of spreading poison, if you spread sweetness, you won't have to face such a situation."



Badal's party SAD had ended its 25-year-old alliance with the BJP in September 2020 over the now scrapped farm laws.



Ranaut, who won from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, was slapped by the CISF personnel during security check at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday.



"She hit me in the face and started abusing me. I asked her why she did it and she said she supports the farmer protests. "I am safe but my concern is that terrorism is increasing in Punjab... How do we handle that?" Ranaut had said in a video message on X.



During the agitation against the three farm laws, Ranaut allegedly misidentified a woman farmer from Punjab and called her Bilkis Bano, an octogenarian who had made international headlines during the anti-CAA protests.



The actor had shared a tweet alleging that the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi' also joined the farmers' agitation.

She retweeted the post with pictures of two elderly women and wrote that the "same Dadi" who featured in Time Magazine was "available in 100 rupees".