Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut, who will next be seen in 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata', has shared her views on the dress code of nurses, saying that the current uniform still reflects a strong British influence and should be "Indianised" based on the preferences and comfort of nurses themselves.

Kangana Ranaut plays the role of a nurse in her upcoming film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'

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Speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview in Mumbai, Kangana said that while doctors have flexibility in their professional attire within prescribed guidelines, nurses continue to follow a uniform design that, in her view, carries a "foreign look."

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Sharing her personal opinion, Kangana said, "I feel that the dress code of British nurses is still in use. Our nurses, like doctors, can wear whatever they want to wear; they get a code. But our nurses, whether the weather is hot or cold, in a way, have a foreign look. This is my personal opinion. But in this film, we have worked with integrity and dignity. The shape and size doesn't matter, your uniform is your duty."

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{{^usCountry}} The actress further elaborated on what she believes are historical influences behind the present design of the uniform, referring to elements such as caps, pins and belts, which she said have remained largely unchanged over time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actress further elaborated on what she believes are historical influences behind the present design of the uniform, referring to elements such as caps, pins and belts, which she said have remained largely unchanged over time. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "But having said that, I personally felt that it is a very British look. Putting a pin or a cap or a belt on top of the uniform is an influence of the US Navy. The way it was in World War I and II," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "But having said that, I personally felt that it is a very British look. Putting a pin or a cap or a belt on top of the uniform is an influence of the US Navy. The way it was in World War I and II," she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Kangana also said that if nurses feel reforms are needed, future changes could be introduced based on their own choices and requirements.

Speaking about how she believes the uniform should be "Indianised" in the future, she said, "But it has now become stagnant, so you are right. In the future, if the uniform is Indianized according to the nurses' own preferences and reforms that they consider beneficial are introduced, then it will be a positive change."

In 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata', Kangana portrays a staff nurse, an ordinary woman whose dedication, compassion and service often go unrecognised despite being at the forefront of public service.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' was unveiled earlier this week, offering a powerful and emotionally charged glimpse into a story inspired by true events. The film traces the journey of ordinary individuals who displayed extraordinary courage to save more than 400 lives in the face of unimaginable terror.

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Headlined by Kangana, the film shifts the spotlight from celebrated heroes to nurses and ward boys who emerged as silent saviours during one of India's darkest chapters. Inspired by real-life incidents, the film highlights the indispensable role played by healthcare workers and support staff, underscoring how the system would struggle to function without their selfless service and dedication.

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The film is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada's PEN Studios and produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

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'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' is slated to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.

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