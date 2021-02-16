Kangana Ranaut seeks quashing of FIR for sedition, tells court her tweets did not incite violence
Actor Kangana Ranaut told the Bombay high court on Monday that her tweets never caused any violent reaction, hence the FIR against her for sedition by Mumbai Police should be quashed.
The court was hearing a case against Ranaut and her sister Rangoli, who have been accused of promoting communal enmity through their posts.
Ranaut's counsel Rizwan Siddique told a bench of Justices SS Shinde and Manish Pitale that the actor had not committed any wrong through her tweets.
"None of my tweets have invoked any reactions from the public. They will not attract a punishment as they were not followed by violence. What happened after the tweet? Was there any criminal act after my tweets?" Siddique said on behalf of Ranaut.
He said the magistrate's court in suburban Bandra had erred in allowing registration of a FIR against Ranaut on charges including sedition.
In October last year, Ranaut and her sister were booked for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks. The Bandra Police had booked them under Indian Penal Code's (IPC's) sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition) and 34 (common intention).
The first information report (FIR) was registered following orders from a magistrate's court in Bandra after Munawwar Ali Sayyad, a casting director and fitness trainer, filed a complaint referring to tweets and other statements of Ranaut and her sister.
In an affidavit filed in the high court earlier this month, Sayyad had said that among other things, Ranaut and Rangoli promoted "hatred and contempt, and incited disaffection towards the Maharashtra government," through their tweets.
The high court will continue hearing the arguments on February 26.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt liberalises mapping: Key things to know about the move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees spike Covid-19 cases: Here’s what we know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind extends greeting on Vasant Panchami, Saraswati Puja
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reconsider decision on online civic body meetings: Bombay HC to state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Daily Covid-19 cases drop to 9,121; 81 fresh fatalities recorded in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's exports up 6.16 pc in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third Scorpene class submarine delivered to Indian Navy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will form dept to monitor glaciers via satellite: Minister after Chamoli tragedy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Low turnout for 9th round of Covid-19 vaccination in Uttar Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Petrol price inches closer to ₹90-mark in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Names of those involved in illegal liquor trade to be displayed in Bihar: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana seeks quashing of FIR, tells court her tweets did not incite violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to lay foundation stone for king Suheldev's statue in Uttar Pradesh
- Rajbhar community members, who consider Suheldev as their icon, constitute a significant percentage of the Purvanchal population and are regarded as a politically dominant force to reckon with in the region.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address webinar for effective implementation of budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayush ministry , WHO collaborate for regional traditional medicine action plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox