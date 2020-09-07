Kangana Ranaut to be provided Y+ category security. Here’s what it means

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 13:15 IST

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is in a middle of a verbal duel with Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, has been granted Y category security by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), officials said on Monday.

The decision has come after the actor compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Sena’s Raut hit back at her in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana, asking her not to return to Mumbai for criticising Mumbai Police. She has said she will reach Mumbai on September 9.

Individuals are given such security on the basis of threat assessment done by central security agencies and is subject to periodic review. High-risk individuals are provided with security by the police and local government.

The category is divided into four tiers -- Z+ (highest level); Z; Y and X -- depending on the threat perception to the person. Individuals under the security blanket include cabinet ministers, chief ministers, high court and Supreme Court judges, leading politicians, and senior bureaucrats.

Here is what Z+, Z, Y and X categories of security mean:

Categories

SPG: It is a classified security detail and given exclusively to the Prime Minister

Z+: 55 personnel

Z: 22 personnel

Y: 11 personnel

X: 2 personnel

* The Special Protection Group (SPG), National Security Guards (NSG), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are the agencies responsible for providing securities to VVIPs/VIPs/politicians/high-profile celebrities and sportspersons.

* NSG is used extensively to guard VIPs and VVIPs, especially those in the Z+ category. Many NSG personnel are seconded to SPG, which guards the Prime Minister.

* SPG commandos cater to the PM, former PMs and their immediate family members as part of the Z+ category of security cover.

* The Z category entails security cover by the Delhi Police or the ITBF or CRPF personnel and one escort car.

* The Y category encompasses two personal security officers (PSOs) and the X category, one PSO.