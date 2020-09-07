e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kangana Ranaut to be provided Y+ category security. Here’s what it means

Kangana Ranaut to be provided Y+ category security. Here’s what it means

The MHA’s decision has come after Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut hit back at her in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana, asking her not to return to Mumbai for criticising Mumbai Police.

india Updated: Sep 07, 2020 13:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Kangana Ranaut is seen in this file photo in Mumbai . Ranaut has been granted Y category security by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), officials said on Monday.
Actor Kangana Ranaut is seen in this file photo in Mumbai . Ranaut has been granted Y category security by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), officials said on Monday. (ANI Photo)
         

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is in a middle of a verbal duel with Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, has been granted Y category security by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), officials said on Monday.

The decision has come after the actor compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Sena’s Raut hit back at her in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana, asking her not to return to Mumbai for criticising Mumbai Police. She has said she will reach Mumbai on September 9.

Individuals are given such security on the basis of threat assessment done by central security agencies and is subject to periodic review. High-risk individuals are provided with security by the police and local government.

The category is divided into four tiers -- Z+ (highest level); Z; Y and X -- depending on the threat perception to the person. Individuals under the security blanket include cabinet ministers, chief ministers, high court and Supreme Court judges, leading politicians, and senior bureaucrats.

Here is what Z+, Z, Y and X categories of security mean:

Categories

SPG: It is a classified security detail and given exclusively to the Prime Minister

Z+: 55 personnel

Z: 22 personnel

Y: 11 personnel

X: 2 personnel

* The Special Protection Group (SPG), National Security Guards (NSG), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are the agencies responsible for providing securities to VVIPs/VIPs/politicians/high-profile celebrities and sportspersons.

* NSG is used extensively to guard VIPs and VVIPs, especially those in the Z+ category. Many NSG personnel are seconded to SPG, which guards the Prime Minister.

* SPG commandos cater to the PM, former PMs and their immediate family members as part of the Z+ category of security cover.

* The Z category entails security cover by the Delhi Police or the ITBF or CRPF personnel and one escort car.

* The Y category encompasses two personal security officers (PSOs) and the X category, one PSO.

tags
top news
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Kangana Ranaut to be get Y+ category security. Here’s what it means
Kangana Ranaut to be get Y+ category security. Here’s what it means
Monsoon session of Parliament: Over 1k officials being screened
Monsoon session of Parliament: Over 1k officials being screened
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
India records highest single-day spike globally of 90,802 Covid-19 cases
India records highest single-day spike globally of 90,802 Covid-19 cases
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
5 MLAs are Covid +ve, no question hour as Maharashtra assembly gets underway
5 MLAs are Covid +ve, no question hour as Maharashtra assembly gets underway
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In