Kanhaiya's 'I love you dig' on row over Rahul Gandhi's 'foreign vacation'

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Friday said a WhatsApp message is doing the rounds that the "labourers" joining Bharat will be on vacation from December 24 to January 2 because 'they' will be vacationing abroad. "There is a history behind this message...I did not want to say this but our containers also need to be refurbished. We will be going to the hills," Kanhaiya Kumar said a day after parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said Congress MPs remembered Parliament because their leader (Rahul Gandhi) is 'breaking Bharat Jodo Yatra to take holiday abroad' Read | 'I wore mask longer than PM, his mask yesterday was...': Jairam Ramesh

"Is this inhuman to take a vacation? Only those who never shouldered the responsibility of a family will find this questionable," Kanhaiya Kumar said. "Have you seen the photo of one person watching a football match? Who watches a football match alone?" the Congress leader said without naming anyone

Watch Kanhaiya's ‘I love you’ dig

"Once you say 'I love you', there comes 'I love you too' as well. And then there are responsibilities. Taking a vacation is our right as families are our social responsibility," Kanhaiya said.

Jairam Ramesh dismissed the 'foreign vacation' allegation and threw a challenge to Pralhad Joshi and said if what he is claiming proves to be wrong, he should apologise in public. "If what he is saying is right, then I will apologise publicly. The government has all our travel records. They know our seat numbers too," Jairam Ramesh said.

"Pralhad Joshi is a senior minister. He should speak responsibly," Jairam Ramesh said adding that Parliament got suspended early because there was no business but they made Covid an excuse.

