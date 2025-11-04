Kannada to be taught in all madrasas across state: Govt

The state government is moving to expand the role of Kannada in minority education, making the language compulsory in all madrasas and the primary language in Urdu-medium schools, housing, waqf and minority welfare minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan said on Monday. Siddaramaiah (PTI)

Khan explained that the directive applies to 4,300 Urdu-medium institutions and madrasas, which will now adopt a three-language structure placing Kannada before Urdu and English. “Kannada will be made a compulsory language in all madrasas across Karnataka, while Urdu-medium schools will have Kannada as their first language,” he said, noting that the shift is being implemented with the support of Kannada Development Authority Chairman Dr Purushottam Bilimale.

The announcement aligns closely with chief minister Siddaramaiah’s call for stronger protections for regional languages in education. Speaking at the 70th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, the Chief Minister had urged the Union government to legislate measures to ensure children learn in their mother tongue.

He also outlined a state strategy to modernise Kannada learning and reduce vulnerabilities caused by rapidly evolving technology, particularly artificial intelligence.

As part of those efforts, the state plans to develop 900 schools into Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) while simultaneously prioritising Kannada instruction in madrasas. “Since it is essential to elevate the Kannada language, culture, and heritage to the global level, the government is preparing a new policy in this regard,” said the minister.