Kannauj building collapse: 6 of 28 rescued seriously injured, CCTV clip of mishap surfaces | Top updates

At least 28 people were rescued after a building being constructed under the Centre's Amrit Bharat scheme collapsed at the railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj on Saturday. While six of the rescued people were seriously injured, officials said they were out of danger. Rescue operation underway after an under-construction building collapsed at the Kannauj railway station, trapping around two dozen workers under the rubble, in Kannauj, Saturday afternoon, Jan. 11, 2025.(PTI)

Personnel from the state police, RPF, and SDRF continued to clear the rubble on Sunday as well, searching for survivors, using sniffer dogs, drones, and other equipment.

CCTV visuals capture incident

Purported CCTV visuals said to be of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the under-construction building collapsing like a pack of cards when a labourer approached it.

Eyewitnesses told HT that a 150-foot-long, 45-foot-wide slab was being laid at a height of 20 feet. The station-side scaffolding was allegedly unhinged, causing the structure to collapse.

Panna Lal, a worker who escaped unhurt, said half of the slab had been laid, and four to five workers were managing the bamboo and iron scaffolds near the station's entrance. “Suddenly, the structure began crumbling at this end. Within minutes, the entire slab came down. I was in the corner and ran out as there were screams all around,” he said.

Six people have escaped unhurt from the incident.

Top updates on Kannauj railway station incident