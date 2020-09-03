e-paper
Home / India News / Kanpur couple found hanging in bedroom, children asleep in next room: Cops

A man who lost his job in the lockdown died by suicide with his wife in Kanpur’s Chakeri locality late on Thursday night, a local police officer said.

india Updated: Sep 03, 2020 02:04 IST
Haider Naqvi
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
The couple had an argument over their finances earlier in the evening.
The couple had an argument over their finances earlier in the evening.
         

Rakesh Kumar, 39 and his wife Archana, 36, were found hanging from the ceiling of the room of the house in Jagaipurwa. The couple had used a single bed sheet to end their life, said the Chakeri.

SHO Chakeri Ravi Shrivastava said Rakesh Kumar worked in a shop selling mobile accessories. The shop closed down in April rendering him jobless. He was not working since then and was at home, said Shrivastava.

Rakesh’s mother Shakuntala Devi told the police she was with her two grandchildren in the night. When she did not hear for long from either Rakesh and Archana, she went to their room and discovered them hanging.

The couple had an argument over their finances earlier in the evening and Rakesh walked out of the house. The couple spoke for a bit after he returned and went to their room.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy, police said.

