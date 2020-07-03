Kanpur encounter: Opposition parties slam Yogi Adityanath govt over law and order situation

india

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 17:18 IST

Lucknow: Opposition parties in the state launched a sharp attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh (UP) government on Friday after the killing of eight police personnel by criminals in Kanpur district the previous night during a raid to nab Vikas Dubey, a dreaded gangster.

Leaders the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), tweeted, hailing the slain police personnel for their bravery and demanded stringent action against the guilty.

Akhilesh Yadav, national president, SP, described the incident as unfortunate, as he paid tributes to the police personnel, who were killed in the line of duty.

“This is the most shameful incident in UP, where duty-bound police personnel paid the price with their lives for the nexus between criminals and people in power. The criminals should be caught alive and the state government must be exposed,” Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

The SP leader also demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the next of kin of each of the slain police personnel.

Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra, Congress’s general secretary and in-charge of UP, tweeted, urging stern action against the criminals.

“My condolences to the families of the martyred policemen. Law and order situation in UP has worsened, criminals have become fearless, while the public and the police are feeling unsafe. The chief minister himself holds the charge of the home department. He should take stern action after such a horrific incident,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi and asked the UP government: “Here is another evidence of ‘Gunda Raj’ in UP. When police are unsafe, how can the public feel safe?”

BSP chief Mayawati, in her tweet, called the incident “sad, shameful, and unfortunate”.

“It is clear that the UP government needs to be more alert and prepared, especially in the matter of law and order,” Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

“The government must not spare the criminals, at any cost, in such a sensational incident even if it requires a special operation. The BSP demands that the state government must pay appropriate ex-gratia to the families of the policemen as well as a government job to a member of the family of slain cops,” she tweeted.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Devendra Mishra, sub-inspectors Mahesh Yadav, who was the station officer of Shivrajpur police station, Anup Kumar, Babulal and constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra, and Babloo died in the firing during a raid to nab gangster Dubey late at night on Thursday.