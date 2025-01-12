Kanpur: LPG tanker collision with pickup truck triggers gas leak

Kanpur: A collision between an LPG gas tanker and a pickup truck in Kanpur’s Sachendi police station area on Sunday morning led to a gas leak from the tanker, sparking panic in the vicinity. No casualties have been reported so far. The accident occurred around 8.30 am near the Chakarpur Mandi area, in front of the Orient Resort (HT File Photo)

Police have blocked traffic on both sides of the highway, leading to a 10-km-long traffic jam.

Engineers from Indian Oil also reached the site to help contain the gas leak.

The accident occurred around 8.30 am near the Chakarpur Mandi area, in front of the Orient Resort. The collision caused the LPG tanker to leak gas. Police and fire brigade teams are present at the site.

Authorities have urged residents in the vicinity to remain alert and advised drivers to turn off their vehicles to prevent any potential accidents.

Also Read: Bathinda-Dabwali highway: Over 20 injured in bus-tanker collision due to fog

The incident took place in an industrial area with relatively low foot traffic, reducing the risk of further complications.