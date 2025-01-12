Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kanpur: LPG tanker collision with pickup truck triggers gas leak

ByHaider A. Naqvi
Jan 12, 2025 12:06 PM IST

Kanpur: LPG tanker and pickup truck collide, causing a gas leak. No casualties reported, but traffic blocked for 10 km. Authorities urge caution.

Kanpur: A collision between an LPG gas tanker and a pickup truck in Kanpur’s Sachendi police station area on Sunday morning led to a gas leak from the tanker, sparking panic in the vicinity. No casualties have been reported so far.

The accident occurred around 8.30 am near the Chakarpur Mandi area, in front of the Orient Resort (HT File Photo)
The accident occurred around 8.30 am near the Chakarpur Mandi area, in front of the Orient Resort (HT File Photo)

Police have blocked traffic on both sides of the highway, leading to a 10-km-long traffic jam.

Engineers from Indian Oil also reached the site to help contain the gas leak.

The accident occurred around 8.30 am near the Chakarpur Mandi area, in front of the Orient Resort. The collision caused the LPG tanker to leak gas. Police and fire brigade teams are present at the site.

Authorities have urged residents in the vicinity to remain alert and advised drivers to turn off their vehicles to prevent any potential accidents.

Also Read: Bathinda-Dabwali highway: Over 20 injured in bus-tanker collision due to fog

The incident took place in an industrial area with relatively low foot traffic, reducing the risk of further complications.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On