Kanpur men rape, kill boy as partners refused sex: Report

Two men raped and murdered a 13-year-old boy in Kanpur earlier this month because their partners refused to have sex with them due to their religious commitments. The police have arrested Hussaini. The other man is absconding. (Representational)

The victim was on his way to a local gym when the accused accosted him. The accused, Azhar and Hussaini, kidnapped him, took him to a forest and sodomised him after tying him up with a rope, reported India Today. HT can't independently verify the report.

The accused later strangled him with a rope before throwing his body into a well.

He told the police that their partners refused to have sex with them because of religious commitments.

"My girlfriend and Ajju's (Azhar's) wife refused to have sex with us during Ramzan, but we were very keen to have sex with them. We wondered what we would do if these two did not have sex with us for a month till Ramzan ended. Following this, we laid our eyes on the 13-year-old boy," Hussaini was quoted as saying by the news channel.

The minor went missing on March 5.

His uncle received a message for a ransom of ₹10 lakh.

The victim's family told the police that Hussaini had been missing when the incident took place, The police questioned him after which he allegedly confessed to the incident.

The police have launched a manhunt for the other accused.

