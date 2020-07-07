e-paper
Home / India News / Kanpur’s controversial ex-SSP transferred days after massacre of cops

Kanpur’s controversial ex-SSP transferred days after massacre of cops

Former Kanpur SSP Anant Deo Tewari had allegedly ignored the complaint of slain DSP Devendra Mishra against Station Officer Vinay Tiwari of Chaubeypur police station about his ties with gangster Vikas Dubey.

india Updated: Jul 07, 2020 23:48 IST
Rohit K Singh| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Police personnel at the residence of gangster Vikas Dubey a day after an encounter in Kanpur in which eight policemen were killed.
Former Kanpur SSP Anant Deo Tewari was on Tuesday transferred from his present post of Deputy Inspector General of Police of the Special task Force (STF) after a letter of slain DSP Devendra Mishra seeking action against Station Officer Vinay Tiwari of Chaubeypur police station for his ties with gangster Vikas Dubey, surfaced.

Anant Deo Tewari had allegedly ignored the complaint.

Vinay Tewari was subsequently suspended, allegedly for passing on information about the police raid on Dubey’s house, during which eight police personnel were killed by the gangster and his henchmen early Friday.

Three other IPS officers were also transferred in a minor reshuffle.

The government in its order said Anant Deo Tewari has been transferred as DIG PAC, Moradabad sector, while Sudhir Kumar Singh, who was posted as commandant of 15th battalion PAC in Agra, replaced him.

Anant Deo Tewari, who was posted as SSP Kanpur till June 15 before being promoted as DIG STF found himself in controversy after the letter by the slain DSP became viral on social media. Mishra’s daughter released the letter on social media, alleging inaction by senior police officers in not removing Vinay Tewari despite her late father’s complaints against him.

There were demands on social media for Anant Deo’s removal from his present post as the STF was investigating the killing of eight policemen during the raid at Vikas Dubey’s house in Kanpur’s Bikru village.

In the other transfers, SSP Moradabad Amit Pathak and SSP Varanasi Prabhakar Chaudhary swapped places.

